More moderate and low income rental homes will be on the way across the province, including the North.

According to the province a total of 2,400 homes will be provided with over 1,000 of them for Indigenous individuals, families and Elders.

15 homes for Elders will be provided in the Gitanyow Nation in partnership with the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs.

In addition, 23 homes will be created for Indigenous families and Elders, which will be in partnership with the Dze L’Kant Housing Society in Smithers.

Meanwhile, for Non-Indigenous projects 31 homes will be created for families, seniors and people with disabilities in Hazelton, which is in partnership with Wrinch Memorial Foundation Society.

According to the province, a total of 47 new projects have been selected through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF).

It added this fund will provide approximately 2,455 homes across the province.

The CHF is a part of B.C’s 10 year, $7billion housing plan.