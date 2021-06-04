The unemployment rate within the North Coast- Nechako region has gone down, according to Stats Canada.

In May, the unemployment rate was 6.5% which is up compared to May 2020 where it was 6.1%.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said the employment rate was similar to April.

“44,700 people employed, working, that’s about the same as April, not much has changed and compared to last year, there were 39,000 working a year ago,” he said.

Ferrao added provincially the unemployment rate went down.

“The unemployment rate in May was 7%, twelve months ago it was much higher, it was 13.4%. That’s when the pandemic gripped the country, most of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ferrao added within the region jobs increased in warehousing and services.

Nationally, the unemployment rate in May was 8.2% compared to 8.5% in April..