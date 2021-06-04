A School Drop In vaccination clinic will be held at Lakes District Secondary School next week.

The clinics will be held on Monday (June 7) and Wednesday (June 9) for students 12 to 17 who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a notice to parents, if their child is already registered for a vaccine at a future clinic they may still be vaccinated at the clinic.

Appointments are not needed for the two clinics and the school will assist in how students will access the clinic during school hours.

Parents are being asked to wait for a community clinic due to the volume of students.

LDSS is reminding parents the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory and students who are unsure do not need to attend the clinic.