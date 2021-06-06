The province is adding millions in funding to keep the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant available.

“The Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant program has had tremendous uptake and helped thousands of B.C. businesses position themselves for a strong recovery as we embark on BC’s Restart plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“We built this grant program for the business community. Its success is directly attributed to the input businesses shared that allowed us to reshape the program along the way. My gratitude goes to everyone who helped make this program a success for businesses throughout the province.”

The province added more than 10,000 grants have been awarded to BC Businesses, over 41% of which have been tourism-related businesses.

The total investment of the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery grant is expected to reach over $430 million.

The deadline to apply is July 2nd.

– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now