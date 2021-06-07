The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has greenlit a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

This marks the first drug approved by the FDA for Alzheimer’s since 2003.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada called the news hopeful adding that it represents an important step forward for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA still requires that drugmaker Biogen complete an additional clinical trial to verify the drug’s benefit. To be available in Canada, the drug will require regulatory approval by Health Canada to ensure its safety.