Police say the four victims of a hit and run in London were targeted.

Around 8:40 Sunday night, London Police say they received reports of a collision in the northwest end of the city.

When they arrived at the scene they say they found one adult woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male, an adult female and two children were all transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police now say all of the victims were members of the same family and they were targeted because of their Islamic faith.

A 9-year-old male is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old London man was arrested a short distance from the scene and he’s been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one of attempted murder.