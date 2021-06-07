Over 9,000 willows were planted at the beginning of May in Houston as a part of the Bulkley- Morice Watershed Sustainability Initiative.

According to a statement the initiative is spearheaded by the Morice Watershed Monitoring Trust, A Rocha Canada, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, Department of Fisheries and Oceans and individual landowners.

The statement added that the project is a part of a broader plan to create a multi-year, community- based watershed restoration program.

According to A Rocha’s Northern BC project coordinator Cindy Verbeek, the upper Bulkley was chosen as the first area of focus due to the shrinking salmon population.

She said one of the big issues along the Bulkley-Morice watershed is that the water temperatures are rising and the river is becoming more shallow.

“When the water temperature rises basically the salmon don’t thrive and they can die anywhere between fifteen degrees celsius is sort of the limit for the fry and twenty degrees for the adults and we’re actually finding the river is going up to about 24 degrees in the heat of the summer,” Verbeek said.

This project will also provide opportunities to address issues such as stream bank, stabilization, riparian recovery and river health.

Verbeek also said the project includes shade being provided to cool down the river and it will also stop erosion.

“It’s really helping the ecosystem become more natural and restoring what used to be there, which is this great big river corridor of trees and allowing the river to be what it is meant to be,” she said.

Indigenous crews planted the willows between May 3 and 14th with the total cost of the project estimated to be $540,000.

Verbeek added the spring planting has been completed with more planting beginning again in the fall.