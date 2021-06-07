Time is running out for gamblers across Northern BC to purchase their tickets for a record-breaking Lotto Max Draw.

A whopping 117-million dollars is up for grabs tomorrow (Tuesday). The jackpot will be 70-million with 47 Maxmillion prizes of 1-million each.

Erica Simpson with the BC Lottery Corporation spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“We are so excited that players from all over British Columbia are going to have the chance to play in Canada’s largest total lottery prize draw ever in our history and we have 117 million dollars in the balance.”

“Ticket sales will just keep on rolling and the number of Maxmillion prize draws will increase. We knew that after Friday did not produce a 70-million dollar jackpot winner we would be looking at a record-setting total amount.”

Anyone from our region who wants to buy their ticket has until 7:30 pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to do so.

“You want to purchase those draws at your local lottery retailer, online at PlayNow.com, or at the BCLC Lotto App,” added Simpson.

2020 was considered the year Northern BC lottery player where 15 prizes totaling 3.1-million dollars were handed out for those who purchased tickets in Prince George, Smithers, Williams Lake, and Quesnel according to BCLC.

The biggest one was a one-million-dollar windfall captured by Dwayne Etzerza from Telegraph Creek who bought his ticket in Smithers.