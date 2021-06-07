The Smithers Public Library has once again opened its doors for the public.

In December, the library changed to a take out model after COVID-19 cases increased locally and regionally.

The library first opened to the public on May 31.

Library Director Wendy Wright said it’s been a joy seeing people in the library again.

“The first little kid who came in and ran into the kids room making happy sounds everyone, all the staff just stopped in our tracks and looked at each other and our faces were all lit up,” she said.

Wright added after the province announced its restart plan the board decided to open the library to members of the public.

She also said another contributing factor with reopening was the increase in vaccinations.

“That was a really strong sign to us that this was the time to open safely, so we still have COVID safety precautions in place but this way we feel confident that by letting everyone come into the space together we would not be contributing to the local spread of COVID,” Wright said.

She added during the period where they moved to a take-out model they provided grab bags for readers.

According to Wright, children’s programs will continue to be online due to the lack of space within the library.

Meanwhile, library staff are reminding residents who continue to stay home that there are E-books available.