Building permit turnaround time increased
The Town of Smithers is advising residents of an increase in time for building permits.
This is due to extreme volume of applications and the increased pressure of legislative requirements.
The turnaround time for building permits has been increased because of the issuance of building permits.
According to a statement, most permits can be issued within twenty working days depending on the complexity of the project, completeness of documents submitted and the number of current applications.