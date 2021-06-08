New Hazelton RCMP responded to two suspected overdose deaths in less than 24 hours.

Last Saturday (June 5), police responded to a call of two separate sudden deaths.

According to the RCMP, one was reported to the police at 12:30 a.m. while the other was received at 10 p.m.

Police and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the same residence for both of the calls.

Police are reminding people if you or someone you witness may be overdosing to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Drug users are also being reminding to use the following precautions:

Do not use drugs alone

Be careful as to how much you use

Always ensure that you have a Narcan kit

Be aware and watch out for one in another

Residents are being advised that if you know anyone who may be selling illegal and harmful drugs to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.