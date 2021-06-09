The federal government is hoping to remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country. The plan is to have this in place by the first of July, but no exact date has been given.

Patty Hajdu, the Federal Health Minister says travellers will still have to have a COVID-19 test.

“Travelers would have to be fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to their arrival and they will still be required to have a negative pre-departure PCR test result and required to be tested on upon arrival with a suitable quarantine plan to wait for their day 1 test result,” she said.

In addition, Hajdu confirmed the country will only accept Health Canada-approved vaccines under these new policies.