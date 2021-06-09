Water main break at 13th and Copeland (supplied by: District of Houston)

Residents in the 13th avenue area in Houston are without water due to a water main break.

The break occurred at 13th and Copeland Avenue Tuesday evening (Jun 8).

According to the District, the water main break has been exposed and utility crews are preparing to make the repair.

“When this repair has been completed and the water properly tested, water in the area should be restored,” the District said in a Facebook post.

Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.