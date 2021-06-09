Northern Health has announced it will be hosting a drop in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It will be held at the Houston Farmers Market on Friday (Jun 11) from 12 until 4 pm.

According to the health authority, the clinic is for anyone who still has not had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment is necessary and registration is encouraged but not required.

Houston was among communities that hosted mass vaccination clinics in April for those 18 and older.

Anyone 12 and older are able to get a vaccine at the clinic.

Meanwhile, another drop in clinic will be held on June 23 at Coast Mountain College Houston Campus.