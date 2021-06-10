New Hazelton RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man in the Highway 16 and Highway 37 area.

Police received a report that Myles Louie did not arrive at his planned destination on Tuesday (Jun 8).

According to the RCMP, Louie was last seen on Monday (Jun 7) at around 2 p.m. at the Petro Canada located near the junction of Highway 16 and Highway 37.

Police also added Louie was given some food, was in good spirits and indicated his plan was to catch a ride and head North.

RCMP said he has family in Iskut, but also may have friends along the way where he could stop and visit.

Louie is also known to have friends in the Terrace area and may have headed west.

He is described as:

Indigenous male

5’6

150 pounds

Long black hair

Last seen wearing a black hoodie that has a large yellow “X” on the back, blue jeans and black cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about Louie’s whereabouts is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.