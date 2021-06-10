Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is celebrating one of its largest graduating classes in recent memory.

The school’s virtual convocation is set for Saturday (June 12th).

About 500 students registered for the ceremony and will be recognized in their program areas with a personalized slide featuring their name, photo, and any messages they wished to give.

They make up less than half of the 1,210 students making up the 2021 grad class.

“To celebrate one of the largest graduating classes in the middle of the pandemic is heartening,” said Gil Malfair, Chair of the CNC Board of Governors.

“I’m impressed by the accomplishments of CNC students, especially how quickly they adapted to a changing learning environment.”

The ceremony premieres at 11 a.m.