COVID-19 cases have once again declined within the Northwest.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic the Smithers Local Health area reported no new cases of the virus during the period of May 30 to June 5.

This is compared to the previous week where one case of COVID-19 was reported.

In Burns Lake, for the fourth week no cases have been identified within the region.

Meanwhile, Prince Rupert identified one case of COVID-19 and Terrace identified zero.