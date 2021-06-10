The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has released its finalists for its Legacy Project. 

In May, the credit union announced it would be giving $20,000 to a legacy project within each of its regions.

According to the credit union, in total it would be giving $80,000 for its 80th anniversary. 

The Smithers Finalists:

  • BV Health Foundation
  • Cycle 16 Society
  • The Wit’suwit’en Lnguage and Culture Society

Hazelton Finalists:

  • Gitxsan Arbor & Totem Pole Raising
  • Hazelton Cross Ski Society
  • Kispiox Valley Community Play Area.

Lakes District Finalists:

  • Burns Lake Library
  • The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society
  • Rotary Club of Burns Lake

Houston Finalists:

  • Houston Mountain Bike Association
  • Houston Search and Rescue
  • Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club

Voting can occur once a day on the BVCU’S website.

Voting will close at 5 p.m. on June 30th.