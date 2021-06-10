The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has released its finalists for its Legacy Project.

In May, the credit union announced it would be giving $20,000 to a legacy project within each of its regions.

According to the credit union, in total it would be giving $80,000 for its 80th anniversary.

The Smithers Finalists:

BV Health Foundation

Cycle 16 Society

The Wit’suwit’en Lnguage and Culture Society

Hazelton Finalists:

Gitxsan Arbor & Totem Pole Raising

Hazelton Cross Ski Society

Kispiox Valley Community Play Area.

Lakes District Finalists:

Burns Lake Library

The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society

Rotary Club of Burns Lake

Houston Finalists:

Houston Mountain Bike Association

Houston Search and Rescue

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club

Voting can occur once a day on the BVCU’S website.

Voting will close at 5 p.m. on June 30th.