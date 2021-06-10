Finalists released for Bulkley Valley Credit Union Legacy projects
Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Photo Courtesy: Taylor Chartrand
The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has released its finalists for its Legacy Project.
In May, the credit union announced it would be giving $20,000 to a legacy project within each of its regions.
According to the credit union, in total it would be giving $80,000 for its 80th anniversary.
The Smithers Finalists:
- BV Health Foundation
- Cycle 16 Society
- The Wit’suwit’en Lnguage and Culture Society
Hazelton Finalists:
- Gitxsan Arbor & Totem Pole Raising
- Hazelton Cross Ski Society
- Kispiox Valley Community Play Area.
Lakes District Finalists:
- Burns Lake Library
- The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society
- Rotary Club of Burns Lake
Houston Finalists:
- Houston Mountain Bike Association
- Houston Search and Rescue
- Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club
Voting can occur once a day on the BVCU’S website.
Voting will close at 5 p.m. on June 30th.