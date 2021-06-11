A COVID-19 drop in Vaccine clinic will be held in Smithers on Friday (Jun 11).

The clinic will be held at Coast Mountain College from 9 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

According to Northern Health, the clinic is for first doses only.

The health authority also says there are limited spots available.

Registration with the Get Vaccinated program is not required but is encouraged.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to attend the drop in clinic for a COVID-19 vaccine.