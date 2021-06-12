BC Hydro has announced it will be doing construction at the Telkwa River Crossing and power outages that are expected to occur until October.

Construction will occur at Birch and Cottonwood streets to replace the river crossing configuration across the Telkwa river after the 2017 high river event that compromised one of the high voltage towers.

According to BC Hydro, this will require two significant power outages to Telkwa, Smithers, New Hazelton and Hazelton.

The first outage will occur in August to allow crews to safely move the flow of power to a temporary bypass line.

A second power outage will happen in October to transition back to the new permanent configuration.

The timing between the two outages will be used to build new structures.

Traffic will be restricted on the river during specific dates and times.