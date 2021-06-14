The BC Wildfire Service says it is sending firefighters to assist in firefighting efforts in Ontario and Quebec.

A total of 120 firefighters and three support staff flew to Quebec on Friday (Jun 11).

According to the Northwest Fire Centre , a Burns Lake Unit Crew from the Nadina Fire Centre and a support staff member will be assisting in firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, an additional 60 firefighters and one support staff member departed for Quebec on Saturday (Jun 12) and an additional 20 person Unit Crew one support staff departed to Ontario on Sunday (Jun 13).

“Deployments usually last for two weeks, but crews and personnel can be recalled at any time if our Wildfire conditions change in British Columbia,” said Communications Assistant Casda Thomas.

She added that COVID-19 precautions will be taken and fire crews are expected to work with their existing work bubbles.

As of Monday (June 14), there are no active wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre.

Over 200 BCWS crews across B.C. have been deployed