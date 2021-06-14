A new dual exhibition will be opening Tuesday (Jun 15) at the Smithers Art Gallery.

The exhibit will feature Jennifer Ferries Quiet Coexistence and Chris Robson’s Retrospective: Images in my team.

Spokesperson for the Smithers Art Gallery Michelle Gazely said both acts are from the North.

“She’s from Prince George and she has beautiful huge oil paintings, they are green and lush and filled with beauty,” she said.

The exhibit will be featured in the main gallery with 17 large scale paintings that show scenery Ferries has seen throughout her life.

Gazely also said the exhibit by Chris Robson will be featured in the mini gallery.

“He’s [Robson] from Vanderhoof and his exhibit will feature beautiful wood cut prints,” she said.

The exhibition will run until July 10.