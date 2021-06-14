The Shuswap Community Foundation and the Prince George Community Foundation announced funding to support a variety of projects across the province.

A total of $394,868 has been provided to 18 projects as part of the first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Houston Link to Learning received $38,400 for its Community Garden Project.

In addition, $22,800 was provided to the Wrinch Memorial Foundation Society of the Hazelton Community Garden Revitalization project.

The $31 million Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is to ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country.

Round 2 for the intake for the initiative is open until June 25.