Houston and Hazelton receive funding for community-led infrastructure projects
Prince George Community Foundation Logo (supplied by: PGCF)
The Shuswap Community Foundation and the Prince George Community Foundation announced funding to support a variety of projects across the province.
A total of $394,868 has been provided to 18 projects as part of the first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.
Houston Link to Learning received $38,400 for its Community Garden Project.
In addition, $22,800 was provided to the Wrinch Memorial Foundation Society of the Hazelton Community Garden Revitalization project.
The $31 million Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is to ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country.
Round 2 for the intake for the initiative is open until June 25.