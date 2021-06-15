The Department of Fisheries has announced recreational fishing for Chinook Salmon has been closed on the Skeena River watershed, Babine River and Bulkley River.

The closure will be effective from June 15 until March 31,2022.

This will be implemented on all rivers and lakes within Region 6 but will not include the Kitimat River and Nass River watershed.

According to a notice on the DFO’s website this is due to address on-going concerns for North Coast and Skeena Chinook.

Meanwhile, throughout the region there continues to be restrictions and closures for recreational fishing for salmon including coho, sockeye and chum.

As of Wednesday (Jun 16), no fishing for salmon will be allowed until August 15 in the Bulkley River.

A full list of closures can be found on the Department of Fisheries website.