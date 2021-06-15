Walmart Canada announced that the Terrace store location is expected to go to 100% self checkout.

This is a part of a pilot project that will remove the traditional belted checkout lanes.

In an email, Walmart Canada spokesperson Felicia Fefer said customers have embraced self-checkouts as they’ve rolled out across the country.

“Our Terrace customers in particular are using the self-checkouts in high numbers, which is one of the reasons the store was selected as part of the test,” she said.

Fefer added the company has been enhancing its self-checkout lanes by having larger kiosk areas.

This is so customers have more space to organize and lay out their purchases.

Fefer also said there have been concerns that self checkouts will impact but that is not the case.

“The self-checkout are will be staffed by dedicated associates to help our customers and there will be no job loss as a result of this change,” she said.

Fefer added the Terrace store is looking to hire an additional 40 staff members as the store is launching online grocery.

The change is expected to begin later this summer.