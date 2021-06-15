A plan has been signed with the Tahltan Nation and provincial government (supplied by: pixabay)

Negotiations have started between the Tahltan Central Government and the Province on the first consent- based decision making agreement to be negotiated under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

According to the province it is intended to support ongoing work to collaboratively achieve long-term comprehensive reconciliation and land-use predictability in the Tahltan Territory.

The talks are to reach an agreement related to environmental assessment approvals of two mining projects within the territory.

The two projects are the restart of the past-producing Eskay Creek Mine and an expansion of the Red Chris Mine in the Northwest.

“The Tahltan Nation has never surrendered its rights and title to anyone, and we have always occupied, utilized and protected our lands. To this day, Tahltans remain the majority of people that live throughout the territory,” said Tahltan Central Government President, Chad Norman Day.

The province also added Section 7 of DRIPA is to ensure provisions for engagement with local governments and potentially affected stakeholders as a part of the negotiation of decision making agreements.

Stakeholders included in the engagement process are Skeena Resources Limited, Regional District of Kitimat- Stikine and Association for Mineral Exploration.

A final list is expected to be confirmed and announced in 15 days.

The province also added this agreement negotiation will build upon ongoing collaborative work between the Province and Tahltan Central Government to advance reconciliation.