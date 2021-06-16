BC’s provincial health officer says over 40,000-second jabs for COVID-19 vaccines have been handed out since Monday.

This comes as today marks the beginning of Step 2 of BC’s Restart Plan.

The BC Centre for Disease Control went into further detail on what is now allowed for BC residents.

Today we move into Step 2 of BC's Restart Plan meaning we can begin to enjoy more of our favourite activities, including travel within BC. This means progress & hope for many. But, we must continue to stay safe and follow restrictions that do not change today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KNAgNgHKGi — BCCDC Foundation (@BCCDCFoundation) June 15, 2021

4,102,905 total doses of the vaccine have been handed out in the province.

This means over 76% of all adults in BC and over 74% of those 12 and older have received their first shot.

108 new cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total to 146,561.

1,496 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the province (69 of those are in Northern Health).

Of the active cases, 139 (2 in Northern Health) individuals are in hospital, with 39 (2 in Northern Health) of whom are in intensive care.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

“Today, we start Step 2 of BC’s Restart plan, moving forward slowly to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow,” said Doctor Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +3 (7,770)

Interior Health: +37 (12,243)

Fraser Health: +53 (84,298)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +11 (34,300)

Island Health: +4 (4,954)