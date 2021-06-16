B.C’s police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing after an ATV accident in Terrace.

On May 23, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of an ATV heading southbound on the West Kalum Forest Service Road because none of the riders were wearing helmets.

The ATV did not stop, went around the RCMP vehicle and then headed eastbound down into the Hart Farm recreation area where it was involved in a collision.

The Independent Investigations Office added when conducting the investigation it found that the RCMP vehicle’s data terminal confirmed that the officers who attempted to stop the ATV did not pursue it.

The officers continued Northbound before they were called to the scene of the crash and witnesses confirmed RCMP did not arrive at the scene until half an hour or later.

Chief Civilian Director, Ronald J. MacDonald said the officers acted appropriately and there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed an offence.

According to the IIO, one woman died after being transported to a hospital in Kelowna and one of the men was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is now closed.