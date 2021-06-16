The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army has announced Director Adam Marshall will be moving for a new position.

According to Marshall, he has accepted a job as the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Salvation Army in St. Thomas, Ont.

He was originally from London, Ont. but moved to Smithers for the position after Tim Sharpe moved to Edmonton, Alta.

Marshall said the way he was feeling was tough to put it into words.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity but I’m sad to leave what we’re leaving behind. I’m extremely grateful for what the Bulkley Valley put me through and provided for my family,” he said.

Marshall added he will always be grateful that this is where their child was born and he plans to visit frequently so she knows where she is from.

He also said Smithers has been very welcoming to his family.

“Our clients and our partnerships were just welcoming with warm embrace and I’m so grateful that I was able to be a part of that,” Marshall said.

The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army has not announced a replacement for Marshall.