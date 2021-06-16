Northern Health didn’t see a single COVID-19 case in the last day, as 113 new cases were identified across the province.

This is the first time the region has seen zero cases since October of 2020, as the region now has 62 active.

However, Dr.Bonnie Henry says these numbers are provisional and could be changed as health officials get them verified.

76.3% of all BC adults and 74.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine.

With 4,165,142 doses administered in BC, 710,847 people are fully immunized.

“British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world – something we can be incredibly proud of – and we have the ability to push that even higher,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

There are currently 1,454 active cases while 134 people are in hospital, 41 of whom are in ICU.

Four more people have passed away in BC as the provincial death toll jumps to 1,738.

This comes as the province entered Step Two of the Four Step Reopening Plan yesterday (Tuesday).

Health officials are hoping the province can move into Step Three as early as July 1st.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +0 (7,770)

Interior Health: +31 (12,274)

Fraser Health: +51 (84,349)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +27 (34,327)

Island Health: +4 (4,958)