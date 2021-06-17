COVID-19 cases in Northern Health saw a slight uptick over the past 24 hours.

After posting zero new infections yesterday (Wednesday), BC Health officials reported five out of the 120 cases announced today (Thursday) in the province were from our region.

Northern Health has 56 active cases with two people in hospital, while three residents are in critical care.

In addition, 76.5% of all BC adults, and 74.8% of those 12 and up have received their first jab.

4,231,871 doses have been handed out in the province, 768,008 of those are second doses.

One more person has passed away from the virus in BC, bringing the death toll to 1,739.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +5 (7,775)

Interior Health: +43 (12,317)

Fraser Health: +53 (84,402)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +13 (34,340)

Island Health: +5 (4,963)