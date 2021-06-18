The Northwest continues to see decreasing COVID-19 case numbers.

A total of four cases were found which is a slight increase from the previous week.

For the second week in a row the Smithers Local Health area identified no new cases of COVID-19 during the June 6 to June 12 period.

After one month of identifying no new cases of COVID-19 the Burns Lake Local Health Area reported one new case.

This has resulted in the area’s average case rate increasing to 0.1 to 5 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, cases elsewhere in the Northwest include one in Prince Rupert and two cases identified in the Upper Skeena.

As for vaccinationation, the Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas both have vaccination rates of 64%.