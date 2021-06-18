RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft in Houston.

On Tuesday (June 15), police received a report of the break and enter at the Silver Queen Mine, located on the Morice- Owen Forest Service Road.

According to the RCMP, a 22 foot travel trailer, bobcat, skid steer, two quads and a Ford Van was taken from the site.

The office building was smashed and many small items were also taken.

Locks were also broken at other buildings at the site and they were gone through, but nothing appears to have been taken.

According to police, there are no suspects or known witnesses but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.