BC continues to pick up speed when it comes to second vaccine doses.

Over the past 24 hours, 55,363 residents became fully vaccinated upping the total to 823,371.

In addition, nearly 77% of all adults in B.C. and 75.1% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose.

In total, 4,296,151 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have been administered.

BC health officials reported 109 new infections today (Friday) including five in Northern Health.

There are currently 1,389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of those, 128 individuals are currently hospitalized, 48 of whom are in intensive care.

One more person has died from the virus bringing the death toll to 1,740.

“Being fully vaccinated – with both doses – gives you and those around you maximum protection, which is why we encourage everyone to book your second dose as soon as you are eligible.”

“Our supply varies week by week. As a result, while the teams at our mass vaccine clinics will do their best to provide the same mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) for both doses, this may not always be possible. You may be offered the other mRNA vaccine instead,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +5 (7,780)

Interior Health: +26 (12,343)

Fraser Health: +65 (84,467)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +13 (34,353)

Island Health: +0 (4,963)