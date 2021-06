While most of the Maxmillion winners on Friday’s Lotto Max draw were from Ontario and Quebec, there were two winning tickets sold close to home.

A $500,000 ticket was sold in Prince George, and a $1 million ticket was sold in Burns Lake.

33 of the 70 Maxmillion prizes were won, but the $70 million jackpot is still on the table.

The elusive jackpot and another 70 Maxmillion prizes will be available for Tuesday’s draw.