The BC Lottery Corporation is searching for a winner of a Lotto Max Maxmillion ticket from Friday’s Draw in Burns Lake.

According to BCLC Spokesperson Erica Simpson, once the winner does come forward more information will be available like who the winner is and where the ticket was purchased.

She said it is typical for winners to take more than 24 hours to claim the tickets.

“You actually have a whole year to claim your prize so, a few days or a few weeks is definitely very typical for winners of prizes of this amount to pick up the phone and give us a shout and let us know they are the ticket holder,” Simpson said.

She added the winning numbers for the ticket are 5,7,9,22,39, 43 and 50.

According to Simpson, the ticket was among 11 Maxmillion prizes that were won in the province from Friday’s draw.

Meanwhile, a $500,000 ticket was also purchased in Prince George.

She also said the $70 million jackpot was not won during the draw but lottery players have another chance to win on Tuesday (Jun 22).

“We are celebrating just an astounding number of historic draws for Lotto Max, I think everybody in the province as well as right across Canada has been watching this unfold,” Simpson said.

She also added that there will also be another $70 Maximilian prizes available.

Lotto players have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night (Jun 22) to purchase their ticket for the draw.