Single-event sports betting is about to become a reality in BC.

The Senate approved Bill C-218, which will allow gamblers to place a wager on just one game.

It now awaits royal assent to become law.

Previously, BC gamblers were unable to bet on the winner of a single game and were forced to place a secondary wager on a different outcome.

BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson, Lara Gerrits mentioned this will keep more gaming revenue in the province.

“Players are still making those bets (single-game). They are making those bets on unregulated, illegal, offshore gambling websites and those websites don’t provide jobs here in British Columbia and they don’t provide revenue here in the province either.”

“We estimate that in the last five years we have lost about 250 million dollars in revenue to those unregulated websites that are operating illegally here in British Columbia.”

She mentioned this will expand much further than their PlayNow.com website.

“As we look to the future, players will see things like dedicated sportsbooks in our casinos and community gaming centres. We are going to work with our hospitality sector and other partners to see what this could look like there and into the future.”

The lotto corporation estimates single-event sports betting would generate an estimated 125 to 175 million dollars in additional revenue.