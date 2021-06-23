Smithers RCMP responded to a total of 370 new files from the May 20 to June 16 period.

The files during this period included break and enter and fraud.

On May 20, police responded to a complaint of an attempted Break and Enter on Coalmine Road.

According to RCMP, it got interrupted after children of the residence were walking home from the bus stop and as they approached their home they observed a male. Wearing all black clothing, peering into the partially covered carport.

Police added as the children got closer the culprit fled in a white and grey older model four door vehicle.

The suspect is described as six foot tall, thin build, blonde and possibly in his 30’s.

RCMP responded to another break and enter on May 22 on Scotia Street that was also interrupted by the property representative (PR).

The PR had attended the location in response to an alarm notification but while checking the premises the PR interrupted the culprit in the process of taking items and grabbed the suspect in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.

An altercation followed which resulted in the PR being assaulted and the culprit left the scene.

The Police Dog Service also attended the scene where the suspect’s tracks were picked up by the dog and followed until the track went cold.

The investigation remains ongoing.

On May 26, Police received a fraud complaint where the complainant advised that they received a text message from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The text indicated that they had a $520 tax return and the text prompted the complainant to click on a link which took them to a page where they began filling out personal information.

Shortly after the complainant realized they were a part of a scam and contacted police.

Meanwhile, on June 1, RCMP received a report that glass had been broken at a business on Main Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a male inside of the business and was arrested for Break and Enter and was lodged in police cells.

He was later released on an Appearance Notice compelling him to attend court at a later date.

Lastly, police received another fraud complaint where the complainant had received a message that appeared to come from one of their Facebook friends indicating they had won a large sum of money.

According to police, the complainant contacted the company who they thought was Publisher Clearinghouse and was informed they would have to purchase $800 of Google Play cards and submit them in order to claim the winnings.

A media briefing added once the complainant took this step and went to claim the winnings but were told they would have to submit anothers $800.

The complainant realized they were a part of a scam and contacted police.