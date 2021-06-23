Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

The Remedial Action requirement that was issued to Smithers Home Hardware has been completed.

According to the Town of Smithers, all of the repairs have been completed.

In December 2020 Home Hardware was issued the Remedial Action after potential safety hazards, including structural elements.

Owner, Theo Bandstra was made aware of the completion on June 15 and that all of the required repairs have been completed by the deadline.

The notice that was issued at the front of Home Hardware has now been removed from the store.

Town staff advised council of the completion at its June 6 Regular Council meeting.