The Town of Smithers has voted in favour of demolishing a building on Bulkley Drive.

The building, an amenity building, caught on fire in September 2020 at Alpine Court.

According to the Town, the roof of the building was mostly destroyed and the interior was badly damaged by fire, smoke and water used during firefighting efforts.

After the fire Fire Chief Keith Stecko told Vista Radio the fire was believed to be arson.

General Manager for Integrated Growth and Infrastructure Mark Allen said conversations are in the works between Smithers Community Services Association, the owner of the building and its insurer to replace the building.

“It’s just a matter of finalizing a more realistic amount with the insurer and that has seen to drag on the process and the owner and Town Staff are at the point where the building just needs to come down,” he said.

Town staff issued a letter to Smithers Community Services last month advising of two options for the building.

According to a staff report, Town staff are concerned that if there is heavy wind or snowfall that the building could collapse.

Allen also said the building is a safety hazard.

“The building is unsightly, it’s unsafe for the residents and the fact there’s a children’s playground immediately adjacent to it is also a concern,” he said.

Allen also added the adjacent building was slightly damaged by the fire but that building is not a safety concern.

Smithers Community Services Association will have 14 days to issue a reconsideration after receiving the notice.