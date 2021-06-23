The Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) has announced that open fires will be prohibited throughout the region effective June 25 at noon.

This is due to elevated temperatures throughout the weekend and because of the weather trend Category 2 and Category 3 burning will be prohibited.

According to the NWFC, this will apply to all public and private land in the Northwest Fire Centre boundary unless specified otherwise.

Category 2 burning is:

Material in one pile not exceeding 2 metres in height and 3 metres in width

Material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres in height and 3 metres in width

Burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 burning:

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Material in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width

One or more burning windrows

Stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

The NWFC added that fireworks, firecrackers and sky lanterns will also be prohibited.

This prohibition will not apply to campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand toor or at least eight litres of water available to extinguish the fire.

A news release added that anyone found participating in any open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/ or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the burning causes or contributes to a wildfire the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The prohibition will be in effect until Oct 15 at noon.