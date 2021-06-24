BC’s top doctor is in the north addressing some of the low vaccination rates in our region.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, 70% of PG’s 18+ population has received at least one dose, about 8% less than the provincial mark.

However, vaccine uptake in Peace River South is drastically lower as only 49% of residents 12 and up have received their first jab.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Bonnie Henry stated while a lack of access remains a key issue, some of it also comes down to philosophy.

“A lot of it is complacency. Thankfully, now that rates are going down in the north there may not be that urgency to go out and get your vaccine, and then, of course, we want more people to be confident that these vaccines are safe and they work.”

She mentioned while the province-wide immunization program has been successful, the time is now to find those in the smaller corners of BC.

“Having clinics that are convenient for people and I know some of the drive-in clinics people are doing have been really filling that gap for a lot of people making it a lot easier for them to get their vaccine.”

“It’s a large geographical area (the north) with many communities and we know many of them are connected as people often travel back and forth. It is really important we get immunization rates up in all the communities and yes some of it has been a challenge.”

Henry is of the opinion holding pop-up clinics at Farmers’ Markets could be an asset.

“Farmers Markets are a great one (option). We have done it in a few communities around the province and I know that the Saturday morning Farmer’s Market in Penticton has seen several hundred people get immunized. These are the types of things we can do in small communities.”

When asked if there is a more anti-vax sentiment in the north, Henry doesn’t believe that is the case as the main issue centres around access.

“There is a small group of people who are anti-vax and we have seen this around the province and in certain communities in the north too. There are some community leaders who are not promoting immunization and we need to get information about the benefits (of vaccines).”

Nearly 78% of BC residents 18+ have received their first dose, while over a million people are fully vaccinated.

In a few Northern communities, vaccination rates are doing considerably well relative to the provincial mark, as the percentage of partially vaccinated residents aged 18+ in Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Haida Gwaii, and Nisga’a is higher than BC’s overall mark.