The Conservation Officer Service says a Smithers man has been fined $4,000 and given a 2.5 year hunting ban.

According to a Facebook post, this is because he was poaching a mule deer buck on private property.

The man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and failure to remove edible portions.

In 2017, the conservation office sent a photograph of a man posing with a large mule deer buck but the exact location was unknown.

The post added conservation officers were able to track the location to an agricultural field between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John’s where they found a deer carcass with only the head and cape removed.

All edible portions of meat were left behind, according to the Conservation Officer Service.

$3,800 of the fine will be going towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.