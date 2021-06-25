Sweltering conditions are on tap for Smithers as the north deals with its first heatwave of the summer.

The Bulkley Valley is under a heat warning and could also see several daily temperature records broken.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Mike Gismondi spoke with Vista Radio.

“Temperatures today are looking to get up to around the 30-degree mark and will gradually warm up Saturday and Sunday. This will continue through Wednesday seeing temperatures in the mid-30’s.”

Gismondi reminds residents to find shade wherever possible.

“People should drink plenty of water and stay cool and obviously never leave pets or people inside of cars and remember to check on older family, friends, and neighbours to make sure they are cool and safe.”

The record daily high on this day for Smithers is 29.4, which was established in 2004.