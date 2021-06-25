High temperatures and humidex values are anticipated for much of our region.

Northern Health reminds residents and visitors to be aware of the risks of too much heat or sun exposure.

This can lead to weakness, disorientation, and exhaustion.

In severe cases, it can also lead to heat-related illness or heat stroke, also known as sunstroke. Heatstroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.

The very young, people over 65 years of age, those with chronic illness, residents who exercise or work outdoors, and people who are socially isolated are among the most vulnerable.

Symptoms of heat-related illness or heat stroke include pale cool moist skin, fever, heavy sweating, rapid breathing, headache, confusion, weakness or fatigue, nausea, and muscle cramps.

People with these symptoms should move to a cool environment, rest, and drink cool, non-alcoholic beverages. If symptoms worsen or are severe, people should visit an emergency room or their family doctor.

To protect you and your family from heat illness, keep the following in mind: