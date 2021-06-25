Improved childcare services in the Bulkley Valley are now a reality.

A new 5,560 square foot daycare in Witset broke ground today (Friday) following a ceremony hosted by the Witsuwit’en Child and Family Centre.

The new facility will increase capacity from 26 kids to 69, which includes before and after school programs.

Daycare Facility Manager, Charmayne Nikal spoke with MyBulkleyLakesNow.com.

“Recruitment and retention and the lack of space for childcare is a provincial-wide problem and we anticipate the spaces to be filled up quite quickly.”

“We are opening up our doors for families from Hazleton to Smithers. Families from these communities will benefit from the new daycare”

Nikal added this will no doubt put an end to their long waiting lists.

“Each year, we run on average between 20 and 22 children on a waitlist and most of those children are on our infant and toddler program.”

The new daycare is expected to be completed by May of next year.