The 2021 Tyhee Lake Triathlon has been cancelled, however, organizers are planning on getting the race up and running again next year.

The race includes youth, junior, masters’ and team Triathlon categories.

Usually, the event starts with a bike race around Tyee Lake participants then start running on quiet back roads, then they dive into Tyee Lake Park for a swim to finish the event off.

Typically, a duathlon is available as well for participants hoping to stay dry.

Organizers recently confirmed the event was cancelled via Facebook.

The Tyhee Lake Triathlon is sanctioned by TriBC, and is supported every year by numerous local sponsors.