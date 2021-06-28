WorkSafeBC is recommending employers consider closing down their workplaces if employees cannot be protected from the risk of heat stress during the heatwave across BC.

Al Johnson, Head of Prevention Services at WorkSafeBC says that all workers across BC could be at risk of heat stress.

“With the heat wave across B.C., we are warning employers and workers about the risk of developing heat stress. If not recognized and treated early, heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion

and heat stroke,” said Johnson.

In the last three years, WorkSafeBC has accepted nearly 100 claims for work-related injuries caused by heat stress.

According to the organization, all of which could’ve been avoided.

To prevent these injuries, WorkSafeBC requires employers to conduct heat stress assessments and obtain an appropriate heat stress mitigation plan that provides training to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

“If an employer cannot be assured that workers will be protected against heat stress, they should seriously consider shutting down their workplace during this extreme heat,” added Johnson.