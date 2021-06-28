Starting on Monday, July 5th  Northern Health Connections will be returning to pre-pandemic passenger availability.

Passengers eligible to use the bus service includes the following:

  • Those traveling for non-urgent medical procedures, including for
    appointments such as chiropractors and massage therapists – appointment
    verification continues to be required
  • Discharges (by health authority hospital staff) – appointment verification not
    required
  • Medically-necessary companions
  • Staff & Physicians (including health care students), who are travelling for work
  • Seniors (60+) – appointment verification not required

The service will return to standard seating, but will keep the following changes made during the pandemic:

  • All travel must now be booked at least 24 hours in advance. Passenger
    manifests are required for safety and contact tracing purposes. NHC will not
    accept any walk-on passengers.
  • Pre-booked assigned seating will be required (similar to air travel).
  • People will be screened for COVID-19-like symptoms both when booking, and
    prior boarding; anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to travel.
  • Enhanced COVID cleaning and infection control measures will be ongoing.
  •  Passenger partitions will remain in place (for the immediate future – to be
    assessed).

These changes are being made tentatively, and are contingent upon moving into Step 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, which is expected to happen on Thursday at the earliest.