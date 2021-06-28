Northern Health Bus Service returns to standard passenger eligibility
Northern Health Connections Coach (Photo from Northern Health Connections Facebook)
Starting on Monday, July 5th Northern Health Connections will be returning to pre-pandemic passenger availability.
Passengers eligible to use the bus service includes the following:
- Those traveling for non-urgent medical procedures, including for
appointments such as chiropractors and massage therapists – appointment
verification continues to be required
- Discharges (by health authority hospital staff) – appointment verification not
required
- Medically-necessary companions
- Staff & Physicians (including health care students), who are travelling for work
- Seniors (60+) – appointment verification not required
The service will return to standard seating, but will keep the following changes made during the pandemic:
- All travel must now be booked at least 24 hours in advance. Passenger
manifests are required for safety and contact tracing purposes. NHC will not
accept any walk-on passengers.
- Pre-booked assigned seating will be required (similar to air travel).
- People will be screened for COVID-19-like symptoms both when booking, and
prior boarding; anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to travel.
- Enhanced COVID cleaning and infection control measures will be ongoing.
- Passenger partitions will remain in place (for the immediate future – to be
assessed).
These changes are being made tentatively, and are contingent upon moving into Step 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, which is expected to happen on Thursday at the earliest.