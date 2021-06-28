Starting on Monday, July 5th Northern Health Connections will be returning to pre-pandemic passenger availability.

Passengers eligible to use the bus service includes the following:

Those traveling for non-urgent medical procedures, including for

appointments such as chiropractors and massage therapists – appointment

verification continues to be required

required

Staff & Physicians (including health care students), who are travelling for work

Seniors (60+) – appointment verification not required

The service will return to standard seating, but will keep the following changes made during the pandemic:

All travel must now be booked at least 24 hours in advance. Passenger

manifests are required for safety and contact tracing purposes. NHC will not

accept any walk-on passengers.

People will be screened for COVID-19-like symptoms both when booking, and

prior boarding; anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to travel.

Passenger partitions will remain in place (for the immediate future – to be

assessed).

These changes are being made tentatively, and are contingent upon moving into Step 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, which is expected to happen on Thursday at the earliest.