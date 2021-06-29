New Hazelton RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned community church in Gitwangak.

Police received the call on Saturday (June 26).

The New Hazelton Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Minimal damage was sustained and the church remains completely intact.

According to the RCMP police are looking into any connection if any to the recent church fires in the South Okanagan, within First Nation communities.

Police added the RCMP continues to work with and support the local indigenous leaders and communities.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.